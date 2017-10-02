Designer Virgil Abloh Combines Street Style with Luxury

Designer Virgil Abloh grew up in the suburbs as a skater who listened to Nirvana, Beastie Boys, and Wu-Tang Clan. These are the influences...

This aesthetic can been seen in Abloh’s designs for major brands such as Nike, Levi’s, Champion, Jimmy Choo, Warby Parker, Timberland and IKEA. As the Creative Director of Kanye West and Off White, Abloh works to merge street style with luxury.

Watch this video to learn more about the talented fashion-designer.

