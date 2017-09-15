Two Must-Have Styles for Men from the Warby Parker Fall 2017 Collection

As the season changes and the colors of fall adorn the landscape, it’s time to update your look with new glasses from the Warby...

As the season changes and the colors of fall adorn the landscape, it’s time to update your look with new glasses from the Warby Parker Fall 2017 Collection.

Here are a two of our favorite frames from the collection.

Watts Jet Black Matte with Hazelnut Tortoise

Made from thin, light, impact-resistant polycarbonate, the oversized, round Watts Jet Black Matte with Hazelnut Tortoise frames are charming and distinguished. Slim temple arms and a keyhole bridge add just the right touch of panache.

Becker Indigo Crystal with English Oak

These stylish frames have a special sense of refinement. With contrasting Indigo Crystal facefront and English Oak temples, these frames are both classic and modern. Made with hand-polished cellulose acetate, the Becker frames are strong and durable. Akulon-coated screws add to the frame’s durability.

These cool frames from the Warby Parker Fall 2017 Collection start at $95 (polycarbonate lenses prescription lenses included).

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links

