Prophets of Rage Shine a Light on Homelessness in Performance of “Living on the 110”

Entertainment & Sports September 12, 2017 Frederick J. Goodall

You drive by see the family camped out
By the underpass
You got your blinders on
You want to hit the gas

Prophets of Rage combines the sonic firepower of Rage Against The Machine, Public Enemy, and Cypress Hill. In this video, the supergroup performs “Living on the 110,” a song that speaks to the issue of homelessness, on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Their new debut, self-titled album, Prophets of Rage, is available now.

