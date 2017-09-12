Prophets of Rage Shine a Light on Homelessness in Performance of “Living on the 110”

You drive by see the family camped out By the underpass You got your blinders on You want to hit the gas Prophets of...

You drive by see the family camped out

By the underpass

You got your blinders on

You want to hit the gas

Prophets of Rage combines the sonic firepower of Rage Against The Machine, Public Enemy, and Cypress Hill. In this video, the supergroup performs “Living on the 110,” a song that speaks to the issue of homelessness, on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Their new debut, self-titled album, Prophets of Rage, is available now.

