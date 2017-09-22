Mario Andres Robinson Creates Classic Art With a Soul

“The weight of being an artist is heavy.” — Mario Andres Robinson. Mario Andres Robinson is a serious artists. He thinks deeply about what...

“The weight of being an artist is heavy.” — Mario Andres Robinson.

Mario Andres Robinson is a serious artists. He thinks deeply about what art means and it’s power to impact people’s lives.

“The real power of art is the ability to galvanize and organize all those pigments and materials and pour a soul into it,” he said.

Robinson not only pours soul into his realistic paintings, but his work also touches the souls of his viewers.

“I don’t want you to leave and say, ‘Ah that was okay,” Robinson said. “I want you to have more not less…If we’re going to have a moment. Let’s have a moment.”

Watch this video to learn more about his modern-day master.

