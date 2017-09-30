Hip-Hop Pioneer, Nas, Presents The Timberland Legends Collection

Any hip-hop head knows that Timberland boots have always been a part of the culture. In fact, many great rap songs talk about the brand...

Any hip-hop head knows that Timberland boots have always been a part of the culture. In fact, many great rap songs talk about the brand (see this list of rap lyrics).

One rapper who has always shared his love for Timberland boots is, Nas. The hip-hop pioneer recently partnered with the brand to present the Fall 2017 Legends Collection – a limited-release series of Timberland boots available exclusively at Foot Locker Legends Club locations.

Each month through December, Foot Locker will drop a new style from the collection.

The first release is The Volume VII FlyRoam™ Leather Sneakerboot, featuring a sporty silhouette and creamy buttermilk nubuck leathers, takes design cues from Timberland’s heritage while incorporating modern details like the all-new AeroCore energy system.

The accompany the release, Nas stars in an animated short. The story unfolds to mark the moment when Nas discovers that the sounds he can make with his body and his mind are universal. The video ends with a close-up of Timberland’s classic 6-inch Premium yellow boot which morphs into the Volume VII FlyRoam Sneakerboot.

The Volume VII FlyRoam Sneakerboot (retailing for $150) is available on footlocker.com and in Legends Club locations nationwide.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle







