5 Tips to Avoid Purchasing a Flood-Damaged Car

In a city like Houston that relies heavily on private transportation, replacing a flooded car is a top priority for many Hurricane Harvey survivors. Following a storm of Harvey’s magnitude, the used car market will be flooded (no pun intended) with thousands of spruced up flood-damaged cars, with titles washed and offered to unwitting buyers as “a good deal.” By taking the following steps, you can protect yourself from purchasing a flood-damaged car.

