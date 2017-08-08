The Roots and Bilal Perform “It Ain’t Fair” from “Detroit” Soundtrack

Detroit is one of the most poignant movies of the year. It tells the story of three young African American men were murdered at the...

Detroit is one of the most poignant movies of the year. It tells the story of three young African American men were murdered at the Algiers Motel amidst the chaos of the Detroit Rebellion, with the city under curfew and the Michigan National Guard patrolling the streets.

The song, “It Ain’t Fair,” performed by The Roots and Bilal, perfectly describes what it feels like to be a young African-American male in the United States in the 60s and today.

The power of this performance will give you goosebumps.

