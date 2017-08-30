Bentley Releases a New, Luxurious Continental GT That Can Reach 207mph

Designed, engineered and handcrafted in Britain, the new third-generation Bentley Continental GT combines spirited, focused performance with handcrafted luxury and cutting-edge technology, to create...

At the heart of the new Continental GT sits an all-new, enhanced version of Bentley’s renowned 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged W12 TSI engine, mated, for the first time, to a dual-clutch eight-speed transmission, for faster, more efficient gear changes.

The new powertrain produces 635 PS (626 bhp) and 900 Nm (664 lb.ft.) of torque, accelerates from 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds, and delivers a top speed of 207 mph.

Through Bentley’s Drive Dynamics Control different modes can be selected: Comfort mode, Bentley mode or Sport mode; the suspension, engine, gearbox and other chassis systems will modify to match the selected drive mode. Alternatively, the driver can personalize his or her own dynamic settings.

The interior of the new Continental GT showcases Bentley’s unrivaled expertise in the authentic use of materials, from the highest-quality natural leathers to rare, sustainably sourced veneers – including Koa, Bentley’s newest veneer – and hand-polished chrome details. Over 10 square meters of wood are used in each Continental GT, and it takes nine hours to create and fit the wooden inlays by hand.

The exquisitely styled dashboard of the new Continental GT is sculpted by long, flowing wings that mirror the shape of the Bentley badge. A floating leather top flows seamlessly to the doors.

The center console is finished to match the lower fascia but can be specified in a new technical finish that is inspired by the delicate mechanical surfacing inside the finest automatic Swiss watches, known as Côtes de Genève. This surface – a first in the automotive world – is machined onto 0.6 mm-thick aluminum and is created by machining from side to side to create a linear pattern.

The 20-way adjustable seats in the new Continental GT set new industry standards in comfort and refinement. Smooth center panels allow maximum efficiency for the cooling, heating and massage functions, while the bolsters retain the signature Bentley quilting.

Behind the wheel, the technological advancements in the new Continental GT are striking. The driver-orientated instrument panel is now fully digital and configurable by the driver. While the main dials appear to be real, they are in fact digital graphics designed to look three-dimensional. This display can show information from across the infotainment system including satellite-navigation information.

The Continental GT features the innovative and industry-first Bentley Rotating Display. At first glance, there appears to be no screen in the center of the dashboard. Instead, the veneer flows uninterrupted across the dashboard, while a thin chrome bezel behind the steering wheel surrounds a digital instrument display.

When the engine start button is pressed, however, the veneer in the middle of the dashboard glides silently forward and rotates to reveal Bentley’s largest-ever touchscreen, a 12.3” retina-quality digital MMI display, elegantly designed by Bentley with a customer-configurable home screen with three windows able to display the driver’s preferred functions, for example, navigation, media and telephone. The third side on the Bentley Rotating Display reveals three elegant analog dials displaying outside temperature, a compass, and chronometer.

The Bentley Continental GT is available in 17 exterior paint colors, with up to 70 hues available in the extended range. There are also 15 luxurious carpet options, eight different handcrafted veneers (with a further four dual-veneer options) and 15 choices of interior trim hide.

Two technology option packs are offered at launch: City Specification for urban journeys and the Touring Specification for long-distance driving, both curated to optimise the customer experience. City Specification includes hands-free boot opening, pedestrian warning, traffic-sign recognition and city braking systems as well as a top-view camera. The Touring Specification pack, meanwhile, offers adaptive cruise control with traffic-jam assist, active lane assist, a heads-up display, night vision with an infrared camera, and pre-sense braking.

The Mulliner Driving Specification adds a more sporting look to the car with 22” lightweight forged alloy wheels, unique ‘diamond in diamond’ quilting, embroidered Bentley emblems, additional veneer options, a jeweled-finish fuel filler, sports pedals and indented leather headliner. Customers can also choose personalized stitching in the front and rear of the car and personalized treadplates.

