How to Introduce Your New Lady to Your Friends

So, you got lucky and met the woman of your dreams. You see a bright future for the relationship and now you’re eager to introduce your new lady to your friends. But there are a few things you need to consider before making such a major move.

Get to Know Each Other First

Introducing your new lady to your friends can potentially backfire if it happens too soon. It’s important that you get to know this person first, before the judgment of your friends ensues. Otherwise you’re letting the opinions of your friends affect your own instinct. Research shows that other people greatly influence our decisions. That can be a good thing or a bad thing, but when it comes to dating, remember that your new partner didn’t sign up for a relationship with your friends. She probably wants to get to know you first before jumping into a parade.

Give Your Partner a Full Disclosure

Your goal is to make the first introduction as smooth as possible. You’re going to want to fill your new love interest in on any details that shouldn’t get pushed under the rug. Did you ever have a relationship with any of your friends? Are your friends really liberal while your partner is a staunch conservative? Are friends’ taste in music and movies diametrically opposed to your partner’s? If you don’t reveal these things to your partner beforehand, things can get real awkward real fast. You want to avoid uncomfortable conversations or debates on the first meeting.

Do Something Chill

Introductions should be low-pressure. Any big gathering like a family reunion, Christmas, or a friend’s wedding is NOT the place or time you want to bring your new partner along. In these types of settings, there’s simply too much going on and too many people to meet to form any real kind of acquaintance. Do something more low-key like going out for coffee with your new partner and your best friend or having dinner and a drink at your place. Keep the vibe friendly and comfortable. Also, try to keep the conversation about things other than your new relationship. It’s okay to talk about how you met, but keep the details out. The first introduction to your friends should be about everyone getting to know each other as individuals.

Introducing your new partner to your friends is a big step in the relationship. Follow these tips and the initial meeting should turn out to be a good one.

