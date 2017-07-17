Bradley Theodore Overcame Adversity to Make His Mark in Contemporary Art

As a child, Bradley Theodore loved art, but becoming an artist seem out of reach for him. People laughed at his ideas and mocked his...

As a child, Bradley Theodore loved art, but becoming an artist seem out of reach for him. People laughed at his ideas and mocked his creations. This harsh criticism convinced him he’d never make it as a contemporary artist.

“I had two choices in my head. I’m gonna kill myself or I’m gonna paint. So I decided to paint.”

Theodore spent years in isolation honing his craft and developing his signature style. Watch this video to see how he overcame adversity to pursue his dream of being an artist.

