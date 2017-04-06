Tupac’s Story is Told in New Biopic “All Eyez on Me” [Trailer]

All Eyez on Me follows prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur from his early days in New York City to his evolution into...

All Eyez on Me follows prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur from his early days in New York City to his evolution into being one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices.

Against all odds, Tupac’s raw talent, powerful lyrics and revolutionary mind-set propelled him into becoming a cultural icon whose legacy continues to grow long after his violent death.



Director: Benny Boom

Writers: Jeremy Haft, Eddie Gonzalez, Steven Bagatourian

Starring: Demetrius Shipp Jr., Kat Graham, Lauren Cohan, Hill Harper, Jamal Woolard, and Danai Gurira

All Eyez on Me will be released in theaters on June 16, 2017

