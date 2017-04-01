rag & bone Spring 2017 Collection Showcases Bold Designs
Fashion April 1, 2017 Frederick J. Goodall
From its origins in New York in 2002, rag & bone has distinguished itself by combining British heritage with an edgy, yet understated New York aesthetic. The brand has become synonymous with innately wearable clothing that melds classic tailoring with modern design.
rag & bone continuously redefines urban style with its clean silhouettes and beautifully constructed clothes. The new Spring 2017 Collection showcases a mix of bright and dark colors and everyday outfits that make a bold statement.
