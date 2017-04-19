New Undiscovered Prince Recordings To Be Released

Prince fans have always known that the artists had a treasure trove of unreleased tracks. On Friday, April 21, 2017, the world will get...

Prince fans have always known that the artists had a treasure trove of unreleased tracks. On Friday, April 21, 2017, the world will get to hear six of them.

Rogue Music Alliance is releasing Deliverance, a special EP of new, undiscovered Prince studio recordings from 2006-2008.

Deliverance features six previously unreleased tracks: “Deliverance;” “Man Opera,” which includes a four-movement medley; “I Am;” “Touch Me;” “Sunrise Sunset;” “No One Else;” and an extended version of “I Am.” The songs were written and recorded when Prince was an independent artist, protesting what he saw as an unjust music industry. The majority of all sales of Deliverance will benefit Prince’s estate.

Prince and Ian Boxill co-wrote and co-produced all of the tracks beginning in 2006. After Prince’s untimely passing, Boxill continued their work by spending the past year completing the compositions and arrangements, finishing the production and mixing the songs.

“I believe Deliverance is a timely release with everything going on in the world today,” Boxill said. “I hope when people hear Prince singing these songs it will bring comfort to many.”

The title track, “Deliverance,” is available now on iTunes and Apple Music. The pre-order for the EP is also available now on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon.

For more information, visit www.princerogersnelson.com

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle







