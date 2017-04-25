Kobe Bryant Explores New Career as Slam Poet
Entertainment & Sports April 25, 2017 Frederick J. Goodall
As one man retracts and fades to black,
The other appears in the place he was at…
Future NBA Hall-of-Famer Kobe Bryant is one of the best players ever to play the game, but basketball isn’t his only love. Bryant is also a talented poet (see his farewell poem, “Dear Basketball“). On the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the basketball star performed a slam of a different kind. Get ready to snap your fingers as the Black Mamba takes you on a poetic journey.
