Kobe Bryant Explores New Career as Slam Poet

Entertainment & Sports April 25, 2017 Frederick J. Goodall

As one man retracts and fades to black,
The other appears in the place he was at…

Future NBA Hall-of-Famer Kobe Bryant is one of the best players ever to play the game, but basketball isn’t his only love. Bryant is also a talented poet (see his farewell poem, “Dear Basketball“). On the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the basketball star performed a slam of a different kind. Get ready to snap your fingers as the Black Mamba takes you on a poetic journey.

