Affirm Helps Me Make My Musical Dreams Come True

I’ve always been passionate about music and I’ve shared that passion with my friends and family. People often come to me when they want to discover some new music. In additional to being a huge music connoisseur, I’ve also had a great desire to create music. In middle school, I played the trumpet in band class. Of the six trumpet players in the class, I always earned 7th chair. I’ve dabbled with keyboards and drums, but no instrument tugged at my heart like the guitar.

When I was child, I discovered an old Fender guitar stuck in the back of a closet. The body was in bad shape, the frets were broken and the strings were terribly out of tune. I soon discovered that it had belonged to my father. It was one of the relics of my parents divorce. My older cousin told me that my father was a pretty good guitar player who inspired him to take up the instrument. I decided to do the same.

Although I had no idea what I was doing, I’d rock out like I was a member of an 80s hair band (back when I actually had hair). As I grew older, my passion for music increased. I spent countless hours listening to jazz, rock, hip-hop, gospel, and R&B music on my low-budget record player. I tried to play along with the records, but that old Fender was in no shape to keep up.

It finally broke down in the middle of a Prince song. I knew my mother couldn’t afford to buy me a new guitar or pay for lessons, so I placed all of my musical aspirations aside.

Nearly three decades later, I’ve been bitten by the guitar bug again. I happened to be driving by a guitar shop, and the allure of the six string siren drew me in. The walls of guitars made my heart flutter, but I played it cool. I didn’t want to go overboard and buy an expensive guitar only to place it in a closet to collect dust after a few plays. I decided to go home and do some research before I invested in an instrument.

I visited a guitar store website searched for several hours until I settled on the Little Martin LXME acoustic-electric guitar. I selected this one because its small size makes it ideal for playing in my apartment or taking it on a trip.

When I went to check out, I noticed an option to buy with monthly payments. I clicked the Learn More link and discovered that I could make easy monthly payments over 3, 6, or 12 months with Affirm. All I had to do was enter a few pieces of information for a real-time decision.

The guitar cost $419 and I applied for a loan for the full amount. Unlike some credit cards, with Affirm, you know upfront exactly how much something will cost you with no hidden fees. You pay simple vs. compounding interest, so you only pay interest on your purchase—never interest on your interest.

My total interest at 10% APR came to $7.00 bringing the cost of the guitar to $426.00. With free shipping from Chicago Music Exchange and the ability to pay over time, I was pleased with the overall experience.

Thanks to Affirm, I can pursue my musical dreams. Although I know I will never be the next Jimi Hendrix, I love playing the guitar. It gives me a sense of peace and comfort and allows me to relax. There is something about having my fingers connect with the wood and steel that pleases my soul unlike anything else.

I will definitely use Affirm again when I have making a large purchase because the process is transparent and simple.​

