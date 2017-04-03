3 Fantastic Deals on Men’s Shoes You Can’t Afford to Miss

Are your shoes looking a bit weathered and worn out? Now is a great time to update your footwear. You simply can’t afford to...

Are your shoes looking a bit weathered and worn out? Now is a great time to update your footwear. You simply can’t afford to miss these 3 fantastic deals on men’s shoes from Donald J Pliner, Allen Edmonds, and Sperry.

Donald J Pliner

Since 1989, Donald J Pliner has built a reputation for its innovative materials and quality craftsmanship in men’s shoes. Shop the Donald J Pliner Friends and Family Sale and save 25% off one pair and 30% off two pairs with code FRIENDS17 . Offer valid through 04/18/17.

Sperry

Sperry has created classic American footwear since 1935 when they first introduced the Authentic Original Sperry Top-Sider. You can take advantage of the Sperry heritage during this flash sale. Get 2 for $99 on Select Sperry Styles including Boat Shoes, Sneakers, and Sandals. Offer valid through 04/23/17.

Allen Edmonds

Allen Edmonds has been handcrafting fine welted Made in the USA shoes since 1922. You can experience the craftsmanship and comfort of Allen Edmonds shoes during the Anniversary Sale. Save up to $150 on selected Allen Edmonds shoes including best-selling Cornwallis & Leiden Weave. Offer valid through 04/24/17.

