See Why Houston Rapper Rocko Stedy Chained Himself to an “I Love You” Sign for Four Days

Houston-based hip-hop artist Rocko Stedy has dedicated his life to helping people discover their passions and reach their desired levels of personal fulfillment. Watch...

Houston-based hip-hop artist Rocko Stedy has dedicated his life to helping people discover their passions and reach their desired levels of personal fulfillment. Watch this video, produced by BeingUs, to learn how Rocko Stedy used a painful experience as a catalyst to a hip-hop career and why he chained himself to an “I Love You” sign for four days.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle







