“Little Boxes” Addresses Delicate Questions About Race, Class and Privilege

Little Boxes is a warm and funny film that addresses delicate questions about race, class, and privilege.

Accustomed to life in New York, Mack, Gina, and Clark are an interracial family that moves to a small town in Washington. The tight-knit unit is ill-prepared for the drastically different set of obstacles that their new community presents. They soon find themselves struggling to understand themselves and each other in this new environment.

Director: Rob Meyer

Writer: Annie J. Howell

Starring: Nelsan Ellis, Armani Jackson, Melanie Lynskey, Oona Laurence, and Janeane Garofalo

Little Boxes will be released in theaters and On-Demand on April 14, 2017

