“Little Boxes” Addresses Delicate Questions About Race, Class and Privilege
Entertainment & Sports March 18, 2017 Frederick J. Goodall
Little Boxes is a warm and funny film that addresses delicate questions about race, class, and privilege.
Accustomed to life in New York, Mack, Gina, and Clark are an interracial family that moves to a small town in Washington. The tight-knit unit is ill-prepared for the drastically different set of obstacles that their new community presents. They soon find themselves struggling to understand themselves and each other in this new environment.
Director: Rob Meyer
Writer: Annie J. Howell
Starring: Nelsan Ellis, Armani Jackson, Melanie Lynskey, Oona Laurence, and Janeane Garofalo
Little Boxes will be released in theaters and On-Demand on April 14, 2017
