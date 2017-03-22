Lecrae Unveils Official “Blessings” Music Video ft. Ty Dolla $ign

Grammy-award winning artist, Lecrae unveiled the official music video for his uplifting single “Blessings” ft. Ty Dolla $ign today on VEVO. Filmed in Los...

Grammy-award winning artist, Lecrae unveiled the official music video for his uplifting single “Blessings” ft. Ty Dolla $ign today on VEVO.

Filmed in Los Angeles, CA, the video was directed by Calmatic and shines the spotlight on the true blessings in life – friends and family. The single will be included on Lecrae’s upcoming new album which is due to release later this year.

