John Varvatos FW17 Fashion Show

John Varvatos brought his vision for the urban, romantic man to the runway in his Fall/Winter 2017 Collection. The “Wild at Heart” lineup features supple leathers, exotic animal-inspired fur finishes and washed velvets. Alongside luxurious fabrics and pristine tailoring, the designs are enlivened by a rich color spectrum — from classic black to pearl gray and charcoal tones, as well as officer’s blue, vicuna, chocolate, camel and dark olive.

Bandanas and scarves, in lightweight silks, wools, and velvets, worn with a relaxed drape, a single knot, or loosely tied to resemble a charming ascot-like effect, bring a touch of poetic verve to the collection.

Vintage-inspired suits, with a cool striped motif, convey a sense of classic elegance with a hint of rakishness thrown in for good measure.

A classic wool and cashmere-blend fair isle sweater is distorted and brushed, creating a bursting pattern of both disruptive and artisan qualities.

John Varvatos unites old world craftsmanship and refined tailoring with modern innovations in textiles and a rock ‘n’ roll sensibility. This collection features tailored clothing and sportswear, and now represents an entire lifestyle that includes belts, bags, footwear, eyewear, limited edition watches, luxury skincare, and fragrances.

Emphasized in texture and character, the John Varvatos Fall/Winter 2017 collection gives the idea of nonchalant cool with an uncompromising devotion to elegance and boldness. From statement animal-inspired finishes to dandyism details and razor-sharp silhouettes, runway looks march to the beat of their own drum while maintaining a connected mutability for layering and styling — proving the modern man’s heart does indeed beat wild.

