Jennifer Hudson to Premiere New Single, “Remember Me” on The Voice UK

Multi-platinum Oscar and Grammy Award-winning superstar, Jennifer Hudson, will premiere “Remember Me,” her brand new single on Epic Records, this Sunday night, March 5th, on The Voice UK, where she is currently in her first season as a coach.

Co-written with Jamie Hartman, “Remember Me” is the lead single from Hudson’s upcoming Epic Records debut album (her fourth career album), which she is completing with LA Reid, Chairman, Epic Records and executive producer Clive Davis.

“As an artist, when I discover music that I connect with deeply, it brings me a sense of excitement that I can’t put into words,” said Hudson. “That’s how I feel about “Remember Me.” Everything about it is special – from co-writing it with Jamie, to the recording process, to how it made me feel along the way. I just can’t wait to share it with the world.”

