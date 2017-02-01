The New Omologato Maranello is the Ferrari of Watches

British watch brand, Omologato, has just unveiled a new chronograph – Maranello – dedicated to the Ferrari, the world’s most revered race team. “The...

British watch brand, Omologato, has just unveiled a new chronograph – Maranello – dedicated to the Ferrari, the world’s most revered race team.

“The Maranello watch incorporates the colors used by the team and the venue of every race during the celebrated 1961 season is etched on the outer bezel,” said Omologato founder Shami Kalra. “It is truly an honor to present a watch which gives enthusiasts the opportunity to feel a part of one of motorsport’s biggest success stories.”

The Maranello features a high quality automatic movement, the first time its been offered by Omologato, giving smoothness of operation and accuracy. A Grigio sunray dial pays homage to the color endorsed by Ferrari in the 60’s. The case is made from a high grade of surgical grade stainless steel and finished with a premium Italian leather strap with clasp.

The Maranello Chronograph is limited to 250 units, and is priced at $949.

