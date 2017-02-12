The 2017 Ram Copper Sport Limited Edition – Truck Yeah!

The 2017 Ram Copper Sport limited edition is a truck enthusiast’s dream. It features a vivid monochromatic exterior hue with body-color grille, a black-decaled Sport...

The 2017 Ram Copper Sport limited edition is a truck enthusiast’s dream. It features a vivid monochromatic exterior hue with body-color grille, a black-decaled Sport performance hood, black Ram’s head grille badge, black tailgate badge and black body-side badges. Twenty-two inch polished aluminum wheels fill the fenders.

Interior treatments for the Copper Sport include Copper-colored accent stitching throughout the cabin, Sport embroidery on the deluxe bucket seats, color-accent Ram’s head embroidery on the headrests and sport mesh on the seat inserts. Anodized Copper-painted spears and trim rings link with an all-black headliner and pillars to complete the interior pattern. Additionally, the Ram 1500 Copper Sport features an Alpine premium sound system with nine speakers, including subwoofer.

Only 3,000 units of the uniquely colored 2017 Ram 1500 Sports will be produced with a starting MSRP of $45,630

