Is Russell Westbrook the Greatest Russell in NBA History?

In this fun video, Russell Westbrook bumps into a fan in a hotel lounge and is complimented on his impressive streak of triple-doubles. Westbrook tells the fan it’s really all about getting wins, but goes on to rattle off his unique stats. Westbrook takes it too far when he names himself “the all-time greatest Russell in league history.” Hall of Famer Bill Russell, makes a cameo, peering over his newspaper to remind Westbrook that he’s the greatest “Russell.”

