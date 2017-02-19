Military style has influence men’s fashions for decades. The designs of some of today’s most popular styles, worn for the most peaceful purposes, actually...

Military style has influence men’s fashions for decades. The designs of some of today’s most popular styles, worn for the most peaceful purposes, actually originated in clothing intended for warfare. The durability of the clothing combined with simple, classic design has appealed to men of all walks of life.

The recent camouflage trend exposed a new generation of men to military-styled clothing; however, you don’t necessarily have to rely on camouflage patterns.

Here are a few ideas on how to create military inspired looks without camouflage.

Cargo Pants

Forget those bulky cargo pants of days past. Today’s functional cargo pants now have a slimmer, dressier silhouette making them prime companions for all things tailored.

Combat Boots

Combat boots are versatile and look good with jeans, khakis, cargo pants, or even a slim, modern suit. They are also durable and able to withstand the elements.

Bomber Jacket

This modern take on the bomber jacket is more lightweight and sleeker than the original design. However, it still captures the adventurous spirit of the fighter pilots it was designed for. Ribbed knit edges and heavy-duty front zip give it a rugged look.

Aviator Sunglasses

Currently one of the most iconic sunglass models in the world, Aviator sunglasses were originally designed for U.S. aviators in 1937. These classic sunglasses are timeless and combine great styling with exceptional quality, performance, and comfort.

Combat Pants

If you prefer a more casual sporty, style, combat pants are the perfect look. They are comfortable and look great with your favorite pair of sneakers.

Military-Inspired Watch

Military precision requires proper timekeeping, hence the appeal of military inspired watches. These timepieces are rugged, dependable, and stylish.

