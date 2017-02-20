Houstonians Show Off Their Sneakers at the Zina Garrison Academy Gala

Houstonians paired their fancy dresses and suits with their coolest pairs of sneakers to attend the Zina Garrison Academy Gala. The event, which raised...

Houstonians paired their fancy dresses and suits with their coolest pairs of sneakers to attend the Zina Garrison Academy Gala. The event, which raised money for the academy, celebrated tennis legends Zina Garrison and Lori McNeil, and their work in introducing thousands of children to the sport.

Garrison founded the academy in 1993 with her prize money from the Family Circle Cup. Since then, the organization has benefited more than 30,000 children.

Many of Houston’s top professionals and influencers attended the event including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Katrina Adams, chairman and president of the United States Tennis Association, Lloyd Gite, owner The Gite Gallery, Senator Borris Miles,Licia Ellis and Pastor Rudy Rasmus, Pastor Kirbyjohn Caldwell, Emilian White and Kim Gagne, Kim Aitch, Nettie Jones, Angel Cornelius, owner La Belle Femme and Harris County Commissioner Rodney.

Photos by Keith Cornelius

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle







