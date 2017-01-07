Nautica Signs Artist Lil Yachty To Be A Brand Creative Designer For 2017

Since it’s inception, hip-hop has a had a huge influence on fashion. Not only have major designers used the music and culture as inspiration,...

Nautica, the leading global lifestyle brand for reimagined nautical style, has joined the fray with its partnership with 19-year old artist, Lil Yachty.

“Nautica is like a part of me,” said Lil Yachty, “It’s for kids, sailors, grown men, and cool people. The designs – the old designs, the new designs, I think it’s dope. There’s not really much out there like Nautica.”

Lil Yachty, a self-proclaimed Nautica fanatic, who scours the internet to find one-of-a-kind vintage Nautica pieces, will work with the brand to design a special heritage capsule collection that will incorporate his own personal aesthetic, with some of the brand’s most iconic pieces.

Lil Yachty was recently nominated for a GRAMMY, named one of Forbes’ “30 Under 30” for 2017, and was the cover story for the December 2016 New York Times Style section. He has almost 2 million followers on Instagram, and his videos on YouTube have over 127 million views.

“We are excited to be collaborating with Lil Yachty this year,” said Karen Murray, President of Nautica. “He is much more than just a music artist, he is a creative soul. His innate passion and affinity for the brand, fabulous taste level and the way he looks in our clothes, make him the perfect partner for the Nautica brand.”

