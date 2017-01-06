Fantastic Negrito Performs ‘Lost in a Crowd’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Fantastic Negrito is a rare artist. Not only is he an amazing performer, but he is also a top-notch songwriter. His music is raw,...

Fantastic Negrito is a rare artist. Not only is he an amazing performer, but he is also a top-notch songwriter. His music is raw, personal, and authentic. Listeners immediately connect with Fantastic Negrito because he speaks so much truth. We first discovered him in 2015 and immediately added him to our 5 Indie Artists You Should Hear series.

In this clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live, Fantastic Negrito performs “Lost in a Crowd” from his masterful album, The Last Days of Oakland, which was nominated for a Grammy.

You can visit Fanstic Negrito’s website to learn more about this artist.

