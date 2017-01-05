5 Hot Y-3 Sneakers to Add to Your Collection

Although I’m familiar with most global sneakers brands, I discovered Y-3 by chance. A friend of mine, who is a serious clotheshorse, was culling...

Although I’m familiar with most global sneakers brands, I discovered Y-3 by chance. A friend of mine, who is a serious clotheshorse, was culling his collection of designer clothing and allowed me to select a few sweaters and blazers. While sorting through his closet, I noticed two pairs of high-top sneakers – one gold, and one silver. I grabbed one of the shoes and noticed Y-3 stitched on the back.

“What kind of sneakers are these?” I asked. He looked at them for a minute and then hunched his shoulders.

“I don’t know,” he said. “Someone gave them to me as a gift, but I’ve never worn them. You can have them if you want them.”

“Sure, I’ll take them,” I said. “They look pretty cool.”

When I got home, I did a quick web search and discovered that I had hit the sneaker jackpot.

Y-3 is a partnership between Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto and adidas. The Y stands for Yohji Yamamoto. The 3 represents adidas’ three signature stripes, and the dash signifies the bond between the two.

I’ve been a fan of Y-3 ever since I rescued those sneakers from the neglect of my friend’s closet. If you consider yourself to be a true sneakerhead, you must have some Y-3s in your collection. Here are five styles that will enhance your shoe game:

Y-3 Qasa High

The cult favorite Y-3 Qasa High is reimagined with a sophisticated mix of materials built on a distinctive Tubular outsole. These sporty sneakers feature a neoprene sock liner wrapped by elastic straps to support the foot with leather trim at the toe and heel.

Y-3 Arc RC

The Y-3 Arc RC has a sleek, speedy silhouette inspired by runners. It’s crafted in a combination of coated textile, stretch mesh and leather with suede and TPU overlays.

Y-3 Kyujo Low

Inspired by the futuristic aesthetic of science fiction films, Y-3 redefines street style with the Kyujo Low. Features a sock upper in coated textile with suede and leather details. With a geometric deconstructed lace system overlay on top of an eye-catching statement outsole.

Y-3 Qasa Boot

Exploring height and length, the Y-3 Qasa Boot laces high with an elastic band over the forefoot. Mesh and moulded rubber detailing gives a new edge to the bold look.

Y-3 Yohji Run

An innovative trainer, the Y-3 Yohji Run fuses the energy-charged feel of adidas Boost with the daring style of Y-3. The body is built from a breathable, flexible mesh with a synthetic tongue and heel cap. Signature 3-Stripes feature printed and leather details.

