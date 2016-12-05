5 Things You Need to Know About Artopia

Houston’s art scene is vibrant. From street art to high-end galleries, you can find something for every taste. To celebrate all that Houston has...

Houston’s art scene is vibrant. From street art to high-end galleries, you can find something for every taste. To celebrate all that Houston has to offer, Houston Press will host it’s annual Artopia event at Winter Street Studios on January 28, 2017.

Artopia is an evening of culture, fashion, art, music and food. This one-night event features live music, fashion shows, dance and theatrical performances, along with galleries filled with works from local artists.

Here are 5 things you need to know before you go..

The Art

This year, Artopia will feature a diverse lineup of painters, photographers, and illustrators. Some of the artists who will display work are:

Egyptian-born Houston photographer Fikry Botros

Illustrator and painter Cliff Franks

Artist Wayne Gilbert

Muralist Ashley Henry

Photographer and mixed media artist Jim Hudek

Artist David Huffman

Painter Char Koho

Artist Shaun Phillip Lopez

Painter Shelbi Nicole

Photographer and painter Melinda Patrick

Graffiti artist Gabriel Prusmack

Sculptor Jeremy Salas.

The Music

Austin may be know as the music capitol, but Houston deserves credit for being a major music mecca (ever heard of Beyonce?). To showcase Houston’s musical talent, Artopia will present live shows by The Beans, Black Kite, and Camera Cult. There will also be music by DJ Ceeplus Bad Knives and B.R.U.C.E. W.A.I.N.E.

The Fashion

Fashion design is an art form and Artopia will present fashion runway shows styled by Zahzi Events and featuring some of Houston’s hippest designers such as Breccia Demartini, Damsel White Label, KYRA (helmed by sportswear designer Kemi Alao) and VicRen (led by fashion designer Victor Renovato).

The Venue

Since 2005 Winter Street Studios has been one of the most exciting work spaces for Houston’s creative community. What was once an old furniture factory scheduled for demolition has become the home of 75 art studios for over 87 local artists.

The Tickets

General Admission tickets are $55 include all entertainment, complimentary drinks and food sampling. VIP tickets are $85 and include all entertainment, complimentary drinks, food sampling PLUS complimentary valet and access to the exclusive Jumper Maybach VIP lounge with private bar and catered spread. This event is 21+ only. Get your tickets now because this event will sell out.

Artopia is more than a big party. It is also an event with a purpose. Houston Press awards local individuals or organizations that have made an impact in the local arts community with a MasterMind Award. Each winner receives a $2,000 check. The winners will be featured in a special section of Houston Press, and will be honored at the event on January 28.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle







